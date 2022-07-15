Hull Pottery Association Hosts 29th Annual Pottery Show and Sale

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio – The Hull Pottery Association is hosting its 29th Annual National Show and Sale in Crooksville, Ohio this weekend. The show features the largest gathering of Hull Pottery and Collectors from across the nation.

Hull Pottery began production in 1905 in Crooksville, Ohio, and has since been celebrated as a historic ceramic contributor. The pottery industry in this area was conceived for utilitarian purposes but quickly evolved to a more artistic focus. Creations of pottery are formed and include floral ware and dinnerware. While the company ceased operations in 1986, the vibrant works are currently being given a new life through events by the Hull Pottery Association. The Hull Pottery Association was founded in 1993 to preserve, educate, and promote Hull Pottery and the company’s rich heritage. The association comprises over 350 members from 23 different states – and gathers in SouthEast Ohio every year to buy, sell and show their collections.

Barbara and Richard Graden Featured Ceramic for 2022 Shoppers observing Hull Collections

Harold Marmon, a board member of the association, spoke with WHIZ about the excitement the group feels as they gather year after year in the ceramics home village of Crooksville.

“I think it really is because it started right here. This is where the plant was, and this is where the original tradition was. And it really taps into that history of the area too. So it’s just a very exciting location.”

This weekend’s showcase is the nation’s largest gathering for Hull collectors and dealers from across the country, featuring over 10,000 pieces of pottery. Special events will take place throughout the weekend in addition to sales, allowing visitors to partake in auctions, raffles, and pottery signings.

Keith Knowles, Treasurer of the Hull Pottery Association, encouraged community members to stop by this weekend and enjoy some of the pottery excitement.

“Hull is really good for any kind of collector. Whether you are a novice and you are just starting out, or you have a very limited budget – there is something here for you that was made by the Hull Pottery.”

The show opens to association members only daily at 9 am, with the general public admitted promptly at 10 am. Admission is free, and the show closes at 3 pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022.