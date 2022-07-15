Bou leads the New England Revolution against the Philadelphia Union

New England Revolution (6-6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (9-2-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -110, New England +289, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gustavo Bou leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union following a two-goal showing against New York City FC.

The Union are 7-2-6 in conference matchups. The Union have a 4-2 record in one-goal games.

The Revolution are 3-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 95 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has scored eight goals and added two assists for the Union. Kai Wagner has three assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Buksa has six goals and two assists for the Revolution. Bou has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 4-1-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-1-6, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jesus Bueno (injured), Jose Martinez (injured).

Revolution: Matt Polster (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.