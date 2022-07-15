Updated on Friday, July 15, 2022 TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower/Thunder Late. Warm. High 83° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 63° SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Partly Sunny. High 83° DISCUSSION:

Mostly sunny skies this morning, will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower/thunder will be possible late this afternoon into this evening. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, along with more noticeable humidity.

More scattered showers and a few storms will move in for the overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight, along with warmer and more humid conditions. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s across the region.

Scattered rain chances will linger into the morning on Saturday. We will then see a slight chance for a few showers/thunder Saturday afternoon, but overall we will see drier conditions returning during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s once again, with some sunshine during the afternoon on Saturday.

Rain chances will begin to increase once again Saturday night into the day on Sunday, as our next storm system moves in. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s on Sunday, after starting off in the mid 60s.

Rain chances will continue into the day on Monday, with highs around 80. We will then see more warmth moving in for the day on Tuesday, as highs top off in the upper 80s. We will see an isolated chance for rain on Tuesday.

More rain chances return by Wednesday into next Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s on Wednesday, but will fall slightly on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a Great Friday!