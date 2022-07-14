Zanesville Museum of Art Features 2 New Exhibits for Pottery Lovers’ Week￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Pottery Lovers’ Week is in full swing and the Zanesville Museum of Art has several new exhibits open to explore!

These exhibits feature plenty of unique pieces from around the area including Weller Pottery.

Zanesville Museum of Art Education Director Misty Johnson says several of these rare pieces can be found in the Paul J and Kimberly Diamond Collection!

“A lot of these pieces are one-of-a-kind because it’s from where the companies would try out a glaze or a pattern on a piece before it went into production. So, a lot of these trials and experimentals are really rare and hard to find. And so we have a really nice selection of them from the Diamond Collection,” Johnson explained.

There is also an exhibit from the Mark and Kim Moyer collection, featuring pieces from some of Ohio’s most important pottery companies from Zanesville and Cincinnati.

Johnson says the museum is excited to share this piece of local history with art and pottery lovers from across the country!

“This is one of our favorite times of year because we have a fantastic display of American art pottery and this is the time of year that people come from all over the country to kind of celebrate and really put the focus on American art pottery. And a lot of the really big names in American art pottery like Roseville and Weller, they were made right around here,” she said.

The museum will also host a tour of Brush-McCoy pieces and social hour Friday morning at 10 AM, and will be on-site at the Holiday Inn Express in Zanesville, located at 1101 Spring Street, on Saturday morning from 9 AM until 12 PM, along with Toomey & Company Director of Ceramics and Antiques Roadshow Appraiser Riley Humler to evaluate and appraise your pottery pieces.

The cost for the appraisal event in $5/item for museum members and $10/item for not-yet-members. Space is limited and spots are filling up fast so be sure to register at www.zanesvilleart.org

If you want to attend the tour Friday and/or view the exhibits, ZMA is open until 7 PM Thursday and 10 AM until 5 PM through Saturday and admission is free! More information can be found on the museum website https://www.zanesvilleart.org