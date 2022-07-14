Summer Concert Series Tonight

Nichole Hannahs

Thursday the Secrest Summer Concert Series will order up some great music as The Menus will take the stage.

The Menus began in the basement of a house on Cincinnati’s westside in 1983 and now travel all over the state.

Their music includes everything from the Rolling Stones, to the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen.

Food vendors and the Zanesville Jaycees beer truck will open at 4:30pm. DJ Adonis Brooks will start at 4:30 as well. The Steve Spires will open at 5pm and the Menus take the stage at 6:30pm.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this free concert in downtown Zanesville. All are welcome to enjoy the entertainment happening in the Secrest Auditorium parking lot.

