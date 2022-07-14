Parents Charged with Providing Drugs to Child

Two parents in Muskingum County are charged in Common Pleas Court for providing drugs to their child.

On Wednesday, 39-year-old Troyt Suttles pleaded guilty to one fourth-degree felony count of corrupting

another with drugs, one third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, one fifth-degree felony

count of possession of methamphetamine and one fourth-degree misdemeanor count of possession of

drug paraphernalia.

Suttles was indicted alongside his wife, Kristina Suttles, when their 13-year-old child showed up to

school with bloodshot eyes in December. According to investigators, the child explained that her eyes

looked that way because she had taken a shot of vodka before school to help her with her hangover.

She was given a drug test that day and tested positive for alcohol, THC and spice.

A detective investigating the case spoke with the child victim who explained that her father allows her to

consume alcohol and use marijuana. She told authorities that her father gives her a monthly allowance

of marijuana. The victim said she smokes three or four times per month and keeps her marijuana in a

glass jar. The girl explained that her parents use drugs daily.

When officers executed a search warrant at the house, they found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, as

well as 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Suttles will be sentence at a later date. His wife, Kristina Suttles, is expected to enter a guilty plea next

week. Currently, she is charged with one third-degree felony count of endangering children and one

fourth-degree felony count of complicity to corrupting another with drugs.