Parents Charged with Providing Drugs to Child

Two parents in Muskingum County are charged in Common Pleas Court for providing drugs to their child.
On Wednesday, 39-year-old Troyt Suttles pleaded guilty to one fourth-degree felony count of corrupting
another with drugs, one third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, one fifth-degree felony
count of possession of methamphetamine and one fourth-degree misdemeanor count of possession of
drug paraphernalia.
Suttles was indicted alongside his wife, Kristina Suttles, when their 13-year-old child showed up to
school with bloodshot eyes in December. According to investigators, the child explained that her eyes
looked that way because she had taken a shot of vodka before school to help her with her hangover.
She was given a drug test that day and tested positive for alcohol, THC and spice.
A detective investigating the case spoke with the child victim who explained that her father allows her to
consume alcohol and use marijuana. She told authorities that her father gives her a monthly allowance
of marijuana. The victim said she smokes three or four times per month and keeps her marijuana in a
glass jar. The girl explained that her parents use drugs daily.
When officers executed a search warrant at the house, they found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, as
well as 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.
Suttles will be sentence at a later date. His wife, Kristina Suttles, is expected to enter a guilty plea next
week. Currently, she is charged with one third-degree felony count of endangering children and one
fourth-degree felony count of complicity to corrupting another with drugs.