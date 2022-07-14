Decommission of Stump Lake Planned

As part of improvements planned at Perry State Forest the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry will decommission Reclamation Impoundment Number 3 also known as Stump Lake.

Engineers said after assessment they determined that the dam was not constructed for long term use and is showing signs of decline too costly to repair.

The lake has become biologically dead with little to no aquatic life because of acid mine drainage.

The decision was made to decommission the lake. The water will be treated before being drained into Buckeye Fork.

The project will be performed by a contractor with oversight from ODNR Division of Engineering.

The project will result in the temporary closure of Forest Road One beginning August 1 and is expected to last around 90 days.