Dancing with the Divas Show Returns to Zanesville for its Tenth Season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville has the chance to prove they have the moves this summer as Dancing with the Divas returns to the community for its 10th Season.

Local officials and community members have been selected to compete in the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ themed fundraising celebration.

The show originated 13 years ago when a local dance group traveled to Washington DC to perform at the National Dance Masters of America Convention. The Divas decided on this trip that they wanted to put on a community involvement showcase – fostering the idea of ‘Dancing with the Divas.’ Since then, the group has hosted ten seasons – each year involving new community members to bop to the top of the competition. Awards will be given for the ‘Spirit of Giving,’ ‘People’s Choice,’ Fundraising, Personality, and the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Trudy Cultice – Artistic Director and original member of the dance troupe, spoke about the event’s uniqueness and why they keep selling-out year after year.

“I think it brings the community together in a different way to raise money for many charities at one event.”

While the event does provide a fun-filled evening for the Zanesville community, it also garners recognition for the fundraising it completes on behalf of the dancers. Each community ‘celebrity’ will fundraise for a local organization of their choice – seeking donations and selling tickets on behalf of the organization. Over the years, the organization has raised a total of $288,350 for various charities and is hoping to push over the 300 mark with this year’s event.

Cultice is looking forward to the event’s return, telling WHIZ why they love holding the event in Zanesville and how the community’s support truly makes an impact.

“Zanesville is such a wonderful community to give. They are a very giving community. And this event just gives us an opportunity to showcase other charities that may not always have their own singular fundraiser.”

Doors will open at 6:30 at the EagleSticks Golf Club with time to participate in the auction and snack on heavy hors d’oeuvres. The show will begin at 8 pm, and awards will be announced afterward. Tickets for the event are available through the Eventbrite link on their website.