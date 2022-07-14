Animal Shelter Society Pet(s) of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Oh – We have some very special pets of the week this week!

This week’s Animal Shelter Society Pets of the Week are Puff, Boots, and Dusk!

These super sweet cats from the shelter, stay at We Lov Pets to meet friends, including people and pets that come in to shop, as they wait for their fur-ever homes!

We Lov Pets Manager Miranda Cartwright says she loves having the cats in the store!

“I just think helping those animals that need the voice of us to get adopted, just being able to help them, means a lot. Just working with them as a whole is awesome, because we can help not only the cats here, but the animals at the shelter with donations,” Cartwright said.

Being around a variety of pets and people that come into We Lov Pets also helps better identify the cat’s specific needs and behaviors.

Animal Shelter Society Executive Director April Cohagen-Gibson says We Lov Pets is a tremendously valuable partner to the shelter!

“Our 4th Annual Putt for Paws, it’s here, it’s here Saturday at Green Valley. It’s really special to be here at We Lov Pets today to talk to you about it, because they happen to be one of our Top Dog Sponsors. So they not only help us get our animals adopted, and they do great donations for us. The food that they donate here to us, we utilize at the shelter,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

Cohagen-Gibson would also like to thank the rest of the Putt for Paws sponsors for their continued support and is excited for the outing this weekend!

If you are interested in adopting one of the cats at We Lov Pets or any pet from the shelter, you can visit their website, animalsheltersociety.org, or stop by and pick up an application!