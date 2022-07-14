Updated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 TONIGHT: Scattered Early Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Comfy. Low 62° THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Seasonable. High 83° THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cool. Low 58° DISCUSSION:

Rain chances with a possible storm will be with us early on into the overnight. Once the storms move out, skies will become partly cloudy and we could even see some fog later on in the overnight. Lows will drop into the lower sixties tonight.

Dry and seasonable conditions move into the region as we approach the latter half of the work week. Skies will be partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the lower eighties.

More warmth moves in this weekend. Saturday will still be dry and nice with partly cloudy skies above, but rain chances and possible storms move in for the day on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper eighties this weekend.

Moe rain and storm chances continue into the start of the new work week. The best chance for thunderstorms is on Monday. Then chances lower as we get into midweek.

Temperatures will start off in the low to mid eighties on Monday, and will increase up to the upper eighties for midweek on Wednesday.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!