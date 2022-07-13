Suspect in Shooting Still at Large

A suspect in a Cambridge shooting is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Cambridge Police said they are on the lookout for 38-year-old Allen Henderson Jr. of Cambridge. He’s facing charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification in Cambridge Municipal Court.

Authorities said Sunday, July 10 they were dispatched to Southeastern Regional Medical Center on a report of 31-year-old James Schultz being treated for a gunshot wound. He was eventually taken to a Columbus hospital for further treatment.

Officers learned the shooting had taken place at 411 Steubenville Avenue. A perimeter was set up not knowing if Henderson was still on the scene. Other apartments in the structure were evacuated and the scene was secured. Henderson wasn’t inside.

Several tips following up on Henderson’s location failed to pan out.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts should contact the Cambridge Police Department at (740) 439-4431.