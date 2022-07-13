Suicide Awareness Festival at Newton Township Fire Department

WHITE COTTAGE, Ohio – Not everyone is immune to the effects of bullying and suicide as it can affect people or their loved ones in different ways. Team Coby President Tammy Bleakney and BoxFest President Pam Evanes will be hosting a social event to promote suicide awareness and support people who are dealing with loss.

“It is an information share. We wanted the community to know all of the resources that are out there for their children, for themselves, from mental health, suicide awareness, just everything like that. It’s a free event. And we got 6 bands, activities for the kids, and the kids will win prizes,” Evanes said. “Bring a lawn chair, every child will walk away with a prize. It’s a chance to get to know your neighbors and know who’s out there and what’s available,” Bleakney added.

The event will take place from 11-to-5 this Saturday, at the Newton Township Fire Department, come rain or shine. Even though the theme of the event deals with some somber aspects, the event itself will be fun and festive.

Bleakney and Evans have both dealt with loss and provide as much support as they can to anyone who feels the need to reach out.

“Think about your loved ones. If you think they’re struggling, help them. That’s what this is about. About helping each other, not letting somebody else die by suicide because they feel alone,” Evanes said. “And you’re never alone, there’s always somebody out there,” Bleakney added.

For further event details or to reach out, you can visit Team Coby and BoxFest on Facebook.