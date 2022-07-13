Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|-164
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|San Diego
|-134
|at
|COLORADO
|+114
|Atlanta
|-225
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+188
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|OFF
|American League
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-154
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+130
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Houston
|-154
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+130
|Interleague
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-225
|Cincinnati
|+188
