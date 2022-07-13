Sports Betting Line

Associated Press
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -164 Pittsburgh +138
San Diego -134 at COLORADO +114
Atlanta -225 at WASHINGTON +188
LA Dodgers -154 at ST. LOUIS +130
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF
American League
at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF
at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at MINNESOTA -154 Chicago White Sox +130
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
Houston -154 at LA ANGELS +130
Interleague
at N.Y YANKEES -225 Cincinnati +188

