Rambo Health Center Hosts Asthma Camp for Children with Respiratory Issues

ZANESVILLE, OH – Rambo Memorial Health Center offered Asthma Camp this week – giving young kids the opportunity to learn more about the respiratory system in a fun and friendly environment.

Kids who have asthma in the Muskingum County Region had the opportunity to participate in a free educational summer camp this week – giving them the chance to learn about their condition while participating in activities throughout the community.

Rambo celebrated the return of the 2-day camp again this year after being off the past few years due to COVID precautions. This year’s camp involved support from numerous local businesses – one of which was National Road Campground. The campground provided a space for the first day of the camp, giving kids the chance to fish, splash and hike safely.

Shannon Bell, Exec Director at Rambo Health Center, shared with WHIZ that each child has the opportunity.

“It’s exciting for them – they learn things, but it’s in a fun way. So sometimes they don’t even realize that they are getting an educational piece mixed in with their fun.”

Some of the topics covered at the camp included the difference in inhalers, risks associated with vaping, and asthma triggers. Camper Titan Grandstaff told WHIZ that he was not only happy to be there for the camp but loved learning about the respiratory system and how to take care of it responsibly.

Bell is grateful to the community for their continued support of the non-profit county medical respiratory clinic and how Rambo hopes to educate Muskingum County residents on pulmonary health.

“We want kids with asthma to know that just because they’re asthmatic – doesn’t mean they have to sit on the sidelines; they can be involved and do things.”

The event was sponsored by National Road Campground, Wendy’s, Coca-Cola, Sunshine Strikes, Zanesville Fire Department, and the First Assembly of God. Rambo wanted to give a special thank you to their partners for assisting in the camp and providing the children with fun-filled activities on both days.