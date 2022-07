Police officer critically wounded, man killed in shooting

CLEARCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who responded to a domestic violence call at a southwestern Ohio home was shot and critically wounded by a man who was then shot and killed by another officer, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township.

Police were called to the home because a man was reportedly ramming his wife’s car with an ATV, authorities said. The man soon shot one officer in the head, but further details on what sparked the shooting were not disclosed.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Mark Evers, 65, and said it appears that he died from at least one gunshot wound, An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted Wednesday.

The wounded officer, a 14-year veteran of the force, remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable but critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The names of the two officers have not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.