New Nature Center Coming to Salt Fork

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Controlling Board has approved more than $250,000 to build a new nature center at Salt Fork State Park, Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced Wednesday.

The funds will pay for engineering and construction services for the new 2,000 square-foot facility. The center will house an exhibit gallery for a live animal displays, terrarium, aquarium and taxidermy specimen. The nature center will provide visitors the opportunity to learn about the area’s unique natural and cultural history.

“Salt Fork State Park is a real recreational treasure in the 97th District,” said Holmes. “This addition will be another great reason to visit.”

Salt Fork State Park is operated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks & Watercraft. It is the largest of Ohio’s 75 State Parks with 17,229-land acres. The park features a 2,952-acre lake, making it a popular destination for recreational boaters and anglers. The park also offers a horseman’s camp with 24 campsites and 70-plus miles of bridle trails.

The next controlling board meeting is scheduled for August 1.