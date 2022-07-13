Annual Y-Bridge Arts Festival Returns

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Y-Bridge Arts Festival is an event that is organized by the Artist Colony of Zanesville and is held every summer to celebrate the artists and art culture in Muskingum County. This year’s festival will be held from 2 p.m. until dark on Friday, July 29, and from 11 a.m. until dark on Saturday, July 30, at Zane Landing Park.

Festival Food Truck Organizer Lee Ann Brune asks everyone who will attend the Y-Bridge Arts Festival to bring their appetites because there will be plenty of food and drink choices.

“This is a community event and we have lots of artists that come to display and show their mediums of art, the different kinds of art as well as ArtCoz has been so great in bringing together lots of different groups. Not just artists to paint or draw but we have incorporated dance as well as the Muskingum County Library will be here,” Brune said.

One of the Artisans who will attend is Mel Preston who founded Diane’s Seeds For Hope, a nonprofit organization from Newark that makes decorative bird feeders to help spread awareness about pancreatic cancer.

“At the art festival we’re going to set up a booth in which we make bird seed cylinders and feeders with all of our profits and donations going to pancreatic cancer research and family and patient support,” Preston said.

For more information about the Y-Bridge Arts Festival you can visit Y-BridgeArtsFestival.com.