Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber.

Sorenstam and Sagstrom, played alongside Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, with the Americans shooting 71 in the round delayed 2 hours, 40 minutes because of morning rain.

The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the season and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season. She missed the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open last month, then tied for fourth last week in Nevada in the mostly male American Century Championship.

Sagstrom won the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio for her lone tour title.

The teams of Jodi Ewart Shadoff-Emma Talley, Jillian Hollis-Lauren Stephenson and Pornanong Phatlum-Pavarisa Yoktuan shot 66. Allison Emrey and Katherine Perry-Hamski followed at 67.

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas topped the group at 68. Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda were at 69, with 47-year-old Karrie Webb and Marina Alex.

Defending champions Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot 73.

The tournament is scheduled to end Saturday so players can head to France next week for the fourth major of the year at the Evian Championship. That will start the European portion of the LPGA Tour schedule that includes the Women’s British Open at Muirfield.