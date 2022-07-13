Updated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 TODAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 83° TONIGHT: Scattered Early Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Comfy. Low 62° THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83° DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny this morning. Scattered showers/storm chances will be returning to SE Ohio towards the mid to late afternoon. Humidity will be much more comfy today, with highs in the lower 80s.

Few scattered showers/storm chances will linger into the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise, with some patchy fog possible closer to dawn. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

More sunshine and dry conditions will return for the end of the work week into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 80s Thursday through Saturday.

More rain chances will return Sunday afternoon into the start of the new work week. Best chance for rain will be on Monday, along with thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday, but we will cool into the mid 80s once again by Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!