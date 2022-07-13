56-year-old Charged in Pershing Rd Robbery

Nichole Hannahs

A 56-year-old has been charged in connection to a robbery earlier this week.

Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said Kevin Bolden has been charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $1m through Zanesville Municipal Court. His case will now be presented to a Muskingum County Grand Jury.

Zanesville Police said on Monday around 5:15 AM Bolden entered the Bell Store Gas Station at 727 Pershing Road and assaulted an employee and fled with money and other property.

Police pursued Bolden’s vehicle until they found the vehicle crashed near White Oak and Bonifield Court.

Bolden then fled from officers, failed to follow commands and was tazed. He was taken into custody without further incident.

