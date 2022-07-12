Storms wash out Mariners-Nats; twinbill set for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals was postponed because of thunderstorms. MLB approved the postponement after a 1-hour, 4-minute delay from the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and the second at 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (45-42) has won eight straight and began Tuesday tied with Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the AL. The Mariners last made the playoffs in 2001.

The Nationals (30-58) have lost 10 of 11 and are last in the NL East.

DERBY RETURN

Nationals All-Star right fielder Juan Soto will make his second consecutive appearance in the Home Run Derby. Last season, he hit 18 of his 29 homers after the All-Star break.

“I mean, for me it worked last year,” Soto said before the game. “You see the second half I had. I’m just going to try and see how it feels in there and try and enjoy the show.”

Soto, who made the semifinals of the event last season, entered Tuesday with 17 homers.

FINAL BRAWL SUSPENSION

Mariners All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez was scheduled to serve a one-game suspension Tuesday stemming from his involvement in a brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on June 26.

Once he serves his suspension, “we will have all of the suspensions behind us,” manager Scott Servais said before the game was postponed.

Rodríguez is the first Mariners rookie position player to make the All-Star game since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 and the third player in club history to be selected at age 21 or younger, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1990, 91) and Alex Rodriguez (1996, 97).

FRANCE SNUBBED

Servais said that he needed to stick up for first baseman Ty France, who is batting .306 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs but was not selected to the All-Star Game.

“I think it’s crazy Ty France is not going to the All-Star Game to be honest,” Servais said. “Obviously, we play in the Pacific Northwest. We don’t play on the East Coast. Take it for what it’s worth.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Erik Swanson was reinstated from the paternity list.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Aníbal Sánchez (cervical nerve impingement) will make his season debut on Thursday against Atlanta. The 38-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2020 for Washington.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA) will start Game 1 of the twinbill. A starter for Game 2 has not been determined.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (7-5, 4.14) will pitch in the first game and RHP Erick Fedde (5-6, 5.01) will start the second.

