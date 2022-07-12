Post Office Could Soon Bear the Name of Medal of Honor Recipient

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The post office in the hometown of a local war hero may soon get a name change to honor the man.

Tuesday, U.S. Representative from Ohio Troy Balderson delivered remarks on the House Floor in support of H.R. 4622 to dedicate and rename the Roseville Post Office at 226 North Main Street in honor of Korean War hero, the late Army Sergeant First Class Ronald E. Rosser.

Rosser was the second-oldest of 17 siblings. He first enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and served as a paratrooper for three years before returning to Ohio to work as a coal miner.

Balderson said in remarks made on the house floor that Rosser returned to duty after learning of his brother, Richard Rosser’s death while fighting in the Korean War.

In Korea Rosser was sent on a mission to raid a Chinese Communist-held mountaintop outpost and dismantle their winter apparatus.

“Tragically, the operation went south as Rosser’s group was met with fierce enemy fire,” said Congressman Balderson. “Heavily outnumbered, Rosser charged up the mountain with just a rifle and one grenade. He was able to suppress hundreds of enemy soldiers and returned to the bottom of the hill to advise the Captain to withdraw. Despite his wounds, he scaled the mountain – directly into opposing fire – several more times to rescue fellow soldiers. His actions that day were the embodiment of courage, valor, and patriotism.“

Rosser was awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Rose Garden ceremony led by President Harry S. Truman. After his service Rosser worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, advocated for veterans and was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. He passed away in August of 2020 at the age of 90.

The bill passed the House Tuesday afternoon and now advances to the Senate for further consideration.