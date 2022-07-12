Meet Matilda, Most Adoptable Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center goes out of their way to serve area dogs and pet owners. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid always showcases a dog that has arrived and is ready to fit into a human family.

“Today we have Matilda, she is a Terrier-Mix. She’s approximately 4-years-old, 50 pounds we’re thinking, dog selective and cats, we’re unsure of. She’s very friendly with everyone she meets. Walks moderate, starts off a little bit strong, naturally just getting out of the kennel but walks well. Maybe an older child or an adult would be great with walking her. She loves to sit in your lap and loves to have affection and gives affection back,” McQuaid said.

Matilda is energetic, keeps a clean kennel and would fit into an active home. Aside from caring for the dogs, the Adoption Center takes care of owners too.

“We got some exciting things going on. We’re extending our adoptions fee to $50 until the end of the month, we’ve had a great response to that,” McQuaid said. “We also, please remember, we have a lot of food that we would love to give away to you, anybody in need, we actually still have straw. And straw is good bedding year around. You know, your main thing with straw is, if it would get wet, you would need to replace it. If there’s any way at all we can help you with anything, would you just please come out and let us know what you need. We will gladly help you with anything we can.”

The K-9 Adoption Center is located on the East Pike, next to the Sheriff’s Office and can be reached during business hours at (740) 453-0273.