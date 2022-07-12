Local Heritage Celebrated During Pottery Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County, Ohio has a rich cultural heritage of utilizing its natural resources to produce world class pottery from its clay. Visit Zanesville Director of Sales and Marketing Ashley Cook discusses how Pottery Week celebrates that heritage and benefits the community.

“We are thrilled that pottery lovers continue to choose Muskingum County to celebrate. They are here the 13th through the 16th and we are just so excited to have them here. They actually fill up 2 hotels here in Zanesville, Holiday Inn and Quality Inn,” Cook said.

The Zanesville Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau has highlighted and organized local art and pottery as well as other businesses to cater to the Pottery Lovers coming to the area.

“They have pottery shows going on there as well as activities taking place in Roseville and Crooksville,” Cook said. “There’s online auctions, there’s opportunities to buy, sell and trade, there’s even events taking place hosted by the Zanesville Museum of Art to find out what your pottery is worth. You may have these collector items that you don’t know much about and this is the perfect opportunity to bring them into town and talk to the professionals that know the in and outs of pottery.”

The Pottery Lovers Week will be held from July 13, through July 16, you can find a list of associated businesses and events at visitzanesville.com.