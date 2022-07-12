Didgeridoo and Down Under Too

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System has emphasized its Summer Reading Program by incorporating events that tie into the ‘An Ocean of Possibilities’ theme. MCLS Services Manager Haley Shaw and MCLS Outreach Services Manager Beth Brown talked about an event that focuses on the down under.

“Tomorrow is one of our other Summer Reading big performers, Didgeridoo Down Under,” Shaw said. “They are a group of people who come and do shows that are based in Aboriginal Australian music and they teach about Australian culture, history, geography and oceanography to fit with our Summer Reading theme. And it’s got fun and humor and music and it’s definitely an active program, so it’ll be a lot of fun for people.”

Other Summer Reading Program events have included Leaping Lizards, Zack Morgan, Ocean Slime and the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea escape room.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Brown said. “They’re going to be at 3 locations tomorrow. Tomorrow morning at 10:30, come to John McIntire, wonderful program. At 2 O’clock, at the James Singer Center, in Coopermill Manor, they will be there, an open performance, all are welcome. Then tomorrow evening at our New Concord branch at 5:30, they’ll be performing. So plenty of opportunity for someone to come and see the Didgeridoo.”

The library staff urges you to didgeridoo yourself a favor and register to attend one of the shows at muskingumlibrary.org where you can still sign up for the Summer Reading Program to help the library reach their goal of 2 million minutes of reading time.