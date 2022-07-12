Cruz, Marisnick help streaking Pirates beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Pittsburgh is 14-6 against Miami since 2018.

Dillon Peters (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief.

Cruz made it 2-1 when he tripled home Castillo in the fifth. Cruz then scored on Jason Delay’s single against Daniel Castano (1-3).

Miami got one back on Nick Fortes’ RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. But Tyler Beede and Wil Crowe combined for three perfect innings before All-Star David Bednar worked the ninth for his 16th save.

Castano allowed five hits, struck out three and walked none in five innings.