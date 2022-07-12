Bomb Threat at OUZ/Zane State

An alert has gone out to Ohio University Zanesville and Zane State Students.

Just before 2pm the alert stated that a bomb threat was made at Elson Hall and that it was not a drill. They’ve asked those in the area to evacuate and wait for an all clear.

Staff from the University and College said they have evacuated and are awaiting next steps.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said in a Tweet that everyone is safe at this time. A K9 from their department as well as a K9 from Columbus Police will make a sweep of the building.

The sheriff stated that similar threats have been made on other college campuses Tuesday.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is on scene along with the Zanesville Police Department and Zanesville Fire Department.

WHIZ has a crew on scene and will bring you more as it becomes available.