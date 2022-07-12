Blue Jays play the Phillies in first of 2-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (46-41, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-42, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Bellatti (1-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (6-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a two-game series.

Toronto has a 45-42 record overall and a 25-18 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 22-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia has a 46-41 record overall and a 22-20 record on the road. The Phillies have gone 29-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .266 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 40 extra base hits (12 doubles and 28 home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 1-9, .251 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (finger), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.