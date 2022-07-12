Updated on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 TODAY: Spotty AM Rain/Thunder. Partly Cloudy. Warm. Breezy. High 85° TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Not as Warm. Low 63° WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 83° DISCUSSION:

Clouds and spotty rain/thunder chances this morning, giving way to partly cloudy and less humid conditions this afternoon across SE Ohio, as a cold front moves through the region. It will be breezy today too, with gusts of 20 to 30 MPH late this morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 80s, right on par for the middle of July.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with cooler and less humid conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to begin your Wednesday, but clouds will begin to move in for the afternoon, as a second cold front moves into the region. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon into the evening, as the front moves through. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs climb into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon.

We will see drier conditions through the end of the work week into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will then remain seasonal Thursday and Friday; but we will see more above average warmth this weekend, as highs climb into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will begin to move back into the region as we head into the day on Sunday, and the chances will linger into the start of the new work week. Temperatures will then cool back into the mid 80s on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!