Suspect Arrested in Bell Store Robbery

A suspect in an early Monday morning robbery is in custody after fleeing from Zanesville Police.

Det. Sgt. Phil Michel said that around 5:15AM Zanesville Police received a report of an armed robbery at the Bell Store Gas Station at 727 Pershing Road.

Michel said the suspect entered the store, went around the counter and assaulted an employee with a weapon. The suspect fled with money and other property. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said officers obtained a description of the suspect and located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a stop of the vehicle. The vehicle failed to comply and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle eluded officers as it fled, but officers discovered that the vehicle crashed near White Oak and Bonifield Court.

Officers found the suspect fleeing on foot, he failed to follow commands and was tazed. He was taken into custody without further incident.

This case will be reviewed by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Offices for formal charges.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also provided assistance in the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation are asked to contact the Zanesville

Police Department at (740) 455-0700 or Det. Brian Swingle (740) 455-0708.