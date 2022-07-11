SR 208 Daytime Closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation said those that travel State Route 208 can expect daytime closures this week.

SR 208 is expected to be closed between Dresden and Adamsville for culvert replacements. Work hours are 8:00am to 5:00pm. Detour: SR 208 to SR 60 South to SR 93/U.S 22 North/East to SR 93 north to SR 208 and reverse.

  • Schedule: 
    • July 11th – 9.49mm – Between Summers Rd. and Symmes Creek Rd.
    • July 12th and 13th – 8.23mm – Between Prospect Church Rd. and Bethesda Church Rd.
    • July 14th and 15th – 2.64mm – Between SR 666 and Stone Church Rd.
