SR 208 Daytime Closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation said those that travel State Route 208 can expect daytime closures this week.

SR 208 is expected to be closed between Dresden and Adamsville for culvert replacements. Work hours are 8:00am to 5:00pm. Detour: SR 208 to SR 60 South to SR 93/U.S 22 North/East to SR 93 north to SR 208 and reverse.