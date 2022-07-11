Raising Funds for “Tools for School” Campaign

A partnership between a local car dealership and a non-profit continues the work of preparing students for the new school year.

McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat is once again raising funds for Eastside Community Ministry for their “Tools for School” campaign. In year’s past they’ve raised around $5-6,000 for the program.

“This is our 10th year that we’ve actually done it. It’s kind of shocking that we’ve done it that long, but what we do is try and raise money to give to Eastside Community Ministry so they can buy the tools for the backpacks, the pencils, the paper, the binders and everything,” said Part Owner of the dealership Tim McHugh.

It costs around $75 to put a bookbag with supplies together.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without community support because Eastside is a non-profit, so we rely heavily on donations, but with Tools for Schools as everything else the supply list is going up, that the teachers need, but also prices of everything have gone up and we’re expecting to serve at least 1,000 students in Muskingum County this year,” said Executive Director of Eastside Community Ministry Jamie Trout.

If you would like to donate to the “Tools for School” campaign you can drop supplies off at Eastside Community Ministry or McHugh, you can also donate on-line at Eastside’s website. A list of the most needed supplies can also be found there as well.