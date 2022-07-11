Muskingum Valley Park District Director Updates Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2022 has been an intense year for weather and the Muskingum Valley Park District has received its fair share of damage. Muskingum Valley Park District Executive Director Russ Edgington met with the County Commissioners today to give them an update on the progress the organization is making.

“I came in today just to kind of give them an update on what’s happening in the park district and some of the things we highlighted, you know, just like the local property owners were in the throes of cleaning up after storm damage,” Edgington said. “One of the things I pointed out was we’re currently looking at over $25,000 to date, just in tree removal, because of all the storm damage. Like everybody else, we did suffer a lot of hail damage. All of the buildings that we have at Mission Oaks Gardens and also some of the other area’s here in Zanesville suffered damage.”

Edgington noted that even though the tax levy passed, the budget is tight because of the unexpected weather. The meeting wasn’t only about storm damages but included what the organization plans to do with the assets it has available.

“We’re currently working on a master plan. And what we’re doing is, we’re taking information that we got from the statistically valid survey that we did a few years ago and we’re applying that to all of the existing land holdings that we have. And we’re going to come up with action plans for each one of those facilities, to look at ways we can develop the amenities that the people who did the survey wanted,” Edgington said.

For more information about the Muskingum Valley Park District you can visit their website.