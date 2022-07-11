M.V.O.T.A Hall of Fame

ZANESVILLE, OH- The 35th Hall of Fame induction for the Muskingum Valley Old Timers Association was today and we got a chance to head out and see some of the new members.

The hall of fame committee says they have three main goals when it comes to this special honor. One being to honor the men living and deceased who contributed in a positive way to baseball in Zanesville.

While also remembering and adding history of great baseball in the Zanesville area, and last to pay back all the baseball fans in Zanesville to make way for the future generation.

With the inductions of this year there are 199 men with varied baseball back grounds that have been honored in this years inductions these are the 10 members that were honored.

Doug Reynolds

George Black

Rick Menhorn

Matt Reed

Ed Patton

Mickey Keck

Randy Bonifant

Tom Davis

Bob Kimble

Mike Legats