Don’t be alarmed Monday morning if you see law enforcement in front of Zanesville High School.

Zanesville City Police Department said they’ll be holding a training exercise for an active shooter event.

The exercise will include local and state law enforcement, local fire and EMS, Muskingum EMA, Genesis Hospital and MVHC.

Detective Mark Brown said the purpose of the drill is to make sure community school stay safe for children.

