Updated on Monday, July 11, 2022 TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Muggy. High 88° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 68° TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 85° DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny, warm and muggy Monday across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Clouds will be increasing this evening into the overnight, as a cold front approaches from the north and west. Scattered showers and storms will move in to the region after midnight. It will be warm and muggy otherwise, as lows only drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

Scattered showers and a few storms will linger into the morning on Tuesday, as the cold front moves through the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the morning, but we will become partly cloudy during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Other than a pop-up storm chance on Wednesday, we will see drier conditions return to the region as we round out the work week. Temperatures will remain very seasonal, with highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday through the day on Friday.

The weekend will see a slight uptick in temperatures, as highs top off in the upper 80s. Saturday looks to remain dry, but scattered showers and storms will begin to return on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!