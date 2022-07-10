MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Youth Horse Show was held today at the fairgrounds. The event showcased youth and their horses while having a good time in preparation for the upcoming fair.

This show was a part of the Summer Series Point Series Open Shows put on by the Muskingum County Junior Horse Committee and sponsored by the Ohio Horse Council.

The fair board director, Jonna Sharp says that the show helps the youth learn important leadership duties about horses.

“When they takes horse project, they learn responsibility, commitment, its a lot to have a horse. They need to learn to go out and ride the horse, show the horse. Ethics, sportsmanship, just a little bit of everything.”

The majority of the activities were for the youth, but there were some adult competitions as well, including categories such as cones and barrels, keyhole, stake and flag.

Young rider Clair Goff and her horse Skip say that the riding can be challenging, but her love for horses makes it all worth it in the end.

“When you hit a rut when your not doing so great, and you get really frustrated and you don’t know how to fix it… Its just a lot of teamwork and sometimes that makes it difficult but its worth it.”

The money raised in this event will go towards project books and other materials needed to help the youth with riding.

Future events hosted in the Muskingum County Summer Series can be located on their Facebook page.