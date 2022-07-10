Mets’ McCann goes on 10-day IL with a left oblique strain

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left oblique strain.

The 32-year old was injured while reaching to apply a tag in the sixth inning of New York’s extra-inning victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

It is the second stint on the injured list this season for the Mets catcher. McCann required surgery for his broken left hamate bone and spent six weeks on the injured list. He was reinstated on June 24 and started eight games. New York manager Buck Showalter indicated that McCann was expected to be out “longer than 10 days.”

Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

Tomás Nido, who took over for McCann on Saturday and delivered the game-tying hit and scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning of the 5-4 victory, was in Sunday’s starting lineup

The Mets were still awaiting the results of outfielder Starling Marte’s MRI. Marte left Saturday’s game in the fourth inning with left groin tightness.

Showalter also noted that the plan for injured outfielder Travis Jankowski (left fourth metacarpal fracture), who is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment with Syracuse, is to have him join the team in Atlanta.

