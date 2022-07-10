Dillon State Park’s ‘Storybook Trail’ Educates on Honeybees

NASHPORT, Ohio – The Dillon State Park hosted a ‘Story Book Trail’ earlier today. Focusing on the importance of Honey Bees.

The event began at 1pm and showed parents and children pages of the children’s book, ‘In the Trees Honey Bees’ while walking along a trail at the State Park.

A naturalist at the park, Michael Durst says that there are things for people of all ages even though this event was geared for children.

“We try to make it so all ages can always get something out of these programs too not necessarily just for kids, we like to make sure that everybody of all ages come away from these programs with either some type of new skill experience or some type of new knowledge.”

All events and programs at the state park are free to the public. Their next event will be hosted next week, on July 16th, Durst gave us details about the state park’s ‘Christmas in July’ event..

“We’ve got tons of activities planned starting at 11am, we’ll be going all the way through the evening and well be rounding out things with a Christmas movie. We’re going to have things like Christmas cookies and concessions for that as well. Things like making fake snow, and building little gingerbread houses and all kinds of fun summery/Christmas activities.”

Again that event will be held on July 16th at Dillon State park, for more details and a full list of upcoming events visit ohiodnr.gov and search for Dillon Park.