New Concord Hosts Fireman Festival

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – A local festival happened in New Concord earlier today to celebrate community firemen.

The festival kicked off with a parade and continued with games, raffles, and prizes for participants.

Billy Mitchell, the President of the New Concord Fire Association says that the event is important to the firemen but also to the community.

“It’s important to us cause its the biggest fundraiser that we have. It also brings all of our community together, its something that I think is what makes our community special.”

There were also live band performances and fireworks at the festival.

The event also serves as a place for firefighters in neighboring cities to reconnect.

“I like getting out and seeing all the familiar faces that we meet throughout the year here. Also, the parade’s nice because it brings all the friends we have at other fire departments around and they can hang out for us a little while after the parade.”

The proceeds for the event will go towards equipment not paid for by tax dollars and daily needs for the firehouse.

For more information on the Fire Association and future events, you can visit their Facebook page.