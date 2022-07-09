Muskingum River Advocacy Council Host 6th Annual ‘Riverfest’

MUSKINGUM, COUNTY, Ohio – Muskingum Valley Boating Association and the Muskingum Riverway Advocacy Council or ‘MRAC’ hosted the 6th annual Riverfest today.

The event is MRAC’s main fundraising, providing the group with funds used to keep the river clean and bring awareness to the Muskingum river.

The President of MRAC, Rick Melany says that this is the first year back since the pandemic and that they are excited to be back.

“We’re having raffles, 50/50’s and we have a Chinese Auction inside with a lot of great donations from businesses from Zanesville, Duncan Falls, McConnelsville and a few other places plus private members made donations too,” he told us.

The Muskingum River is the only place in the country to have 9 hand operated working locks, making it both historic and special.

Melany spoke about the importance of the river and all the opportunities it brings to the community.

“This river is – a lot of people don’t utilize the river but its a beautiful river, 120 miles of it from Coshocton all the way down to Marietta. Great for boating, fishing, and any water sports they got.”

For more information about the Riverfest if you didn’t catch this one, you can visit MRAC’s Facebook page.