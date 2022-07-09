AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .352; Devers, Boston, .327; Benintendi, Kansas City, .318; France, Seattle, .315; J.Martinez, Boston, .314; Kirk, Toronto, .312; Alvarez, Houston, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Cabrera, Detroit, .304; Vaughn, Chicago, .296.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 65; Devers, Boston, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 54; Arraez, Minnesota, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 48; LeMahieu, New York, 48; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48.

RBI_Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 58; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Rizzo, New York, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 51.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 106; Arraez, Minnesota, 99; Benintendi, Kansas City, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 91; J.Abreu, Chicago, 90; Bichette, Toronto, 90; J.Martinez, Boston, 90; France, Seattle, 88; Mullins, Baltimore, 88; Judge, New York, 87.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; J.Martinez, Boston, 26; Gurriel, Houston, 24; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Espinal, Toronto, 21; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 21; Andrus, Oakland, 20; Bichette, Toronto, 20; Hays, Baltimore, 20.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Altuve, Houston, 17; Seager, Texas, 17.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 21; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Semien, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 13; Straw, Cleveland, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.73; Verlander, Houston, 2.00; Manoah, Toronto, 2.33; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.34; Cease, Chicago, 2.45; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.61; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.67; Cortes, New York, 2.74; Gausman, Toronto, 2.86; L.Severino, New York, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 141; Cease, Chicago, 133; Cole, New York, 124; Ray, Seattle, 117; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 111; Javier, Houston, 102; Gausman, Toronto, 100; Montas, Oakland, 100; Bieber, Cleveland, 99; Verlander, Houston, 98.