Jabeur to face Rybakina in women’s final | Wimbledon updates

The women’s final at Wimbledon will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play on Centre Court for the title.

Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

The men’s doubles final will follow the women’s singles on Centre Court. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia will face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

