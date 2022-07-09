Dresden Holds Homecoming Parade

Local News
KaJeza Hawkins6

DRESDEN, Ohio – The Dresden homecoming continued its historic festivities earlier today. 

The homecoming kicked off with a parade on Wednesday starting at Tri-Valley Middle School.

The event was full of fun with rides for kids, bands, good food, drawings and other fun for the community.

The Queen of the Homecoming, Rachel Squires said that it was a great tribute to what the community is capable of.

“I think it is important because it really shows off what our community can do and it shows how we come together and how great we are,” the Queen told us.

Today was the last day including a kids day, and the introduction of the queen and the court.

