Spectrum Breaks Ground on Broadband Project

Spectrum broke ground on construction of a fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to more than 2,300 homes and small businesses in Noble County.

The buildout is made possible with Spectrum’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural areas, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Auction.

“Broadband is a vital resource for work, learning and personal connection,” said Dwight Buchanon, Vice President, Construction FO Rural Build. “Leveraging resources won in the RDOF auction, we’re building a high-speed, high-capacity network that will bring gigabit internet to thousands of homes and small businesses in Noble County — an investment that will ensure families and businesses can participate fully in the digital world, now and well into the future.”

US Representative Bill Johnson was on hand to stress the importance of high speed internet for economic development in Ohio.

“Having access to high-speed, reliable internet service is crucial in today’s interconnected digital world. What Charter is doing here in Appalachia and across the state has many benefits, including helping to drive economic development in rural parts of Ohio. Today, reliable internet connectivity isn’t a luxury, it’s a must,” Congressman Johnson said.

Overall Spectrum expects to hire more than 2,000 employs and contractors nationwide to support the RDOF and future rural buildout initiatives. They currently employee more than 7,500 people in Ohio.