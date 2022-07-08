Spain beats Finland 4-1 at Women’s European Championship

LONDON (AP) — Spain recovered from conceding after 49 seconds to beat Finland 4-1 at the start of its bid for a first Women’s European Championship title on Friday, coping without injured world player of the year Alexia Putellas.

After the defensive lapse that allowed Linda Sällström to score the opener, Spain turned to captain Irene Paredes for an equalizer headered off Mariona Caldentey’s corner in the 26th minute.

Another header put Spain in front in the 41st after Aitana Bonmatí connected with a cross from Mapi León, who also set up Lucía García to nod in the third in the 75th.

Further gloss was put on the Spanish win in Milton Keynes in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Caldentey netted a penalty after Marta Cardona was fouled by Elli Pikkujämsä.

Spain has the early lead in Group A ahead of Germany playing Denmark in west London.

