Reds host the Rays in first of 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (45-37, second in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-54, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.74 ERA, .81 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -161, Reds +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Cincinnati has gone 15-28 at home and 29-54 overall. The Reds are 19-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 45-37 record overall and a 20-20 record on the road. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 17 home runs while slugging .520. Nick Senzel is 10-for-31 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .295 batting average to rank 11th on the Rays, and has 14 doubles and three home runs. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Rays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.