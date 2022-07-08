Newark Man Arrested for Case Involving a Minor

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest of a Newark man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Reif comes after an investigation of a complaint by a Licking County family regarding Reif engaging in inappropriate conduct with their underage son.

The investigation revealed Reif also has a residence in Indiana.

Indiana authorities and another Ohio agency are actively investigating Reif for child related offenses.

Additional charges are expected.