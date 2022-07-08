Newark Man Arrested for Case Involving a Minor

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs99

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest of a Newark man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Reif comes after an investigation of a complaint by a Licking County family regarding Reif engaging in inappropriate conduct with their underage son.

The investigation revealed Reif also has a residence in Indiana.

Indiana authorities and another Ohio agency are actively investigating Reif for child related offenses.

Additional charges are expected.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.