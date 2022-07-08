New Concord Hosts Firefighter’s Festival and Friendship 7-Miler Race This Weekend

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – New Concord is gearing up for a fun-filled weekend, with a celebration of John Glenn and the 63rd Annual Firefighter’s Association festival occurring this Saturday.

Both celebrations happened to coincide this year, meaning a weekend full of community activity for those in the New Concord community.

The New Concord Firefighter’s association originated over 100 years ago and has proved to be a support source for the entire community. On Saturday, flea markets, raffle drawings, tractor pulls, and bingo games are just some of the activities offered at the festival – with the big draws being both the community parade on Main Street and the Chicken Dinner on Saturday afternoon. Additionally, the band ‘Spank the Monkey’ will be featured in the evening before Fireworks are set off around dusk.

Mayor Jennifer Lyle spoke with WHIZ about the origins of the festival and how while the day is full of fun, it also is a chance to show support for the local fire department.

“It began as a fundraiser – and everybody wanted to support the Fire Department because we feel privileged to have our own Fire Department, and we are very proud of our Fire Department. That loyalty and that tradition has continued year after year after year.”

In addition to the festival, New Concord will honor John Glenn – NASA Astronaut and First American to orbit the earth – through the John Glenn Friendship 7-Miler Race. This race will begin in Cambridge, Ohio, and finish at the John and Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord. For the lesser-experienced runners, both a 5K and a One-mile fun run will also occur along US Route 40. The event is held by the John Glenn High School Cross Country, Track and Field Boosters and is a celebration of John Glenn’s birthday, marking his 101st birthday this year.

Lyle is thrilled to have such an eventful weekend ahead for the New Concord community and is excited to see the community welcome new faces for the festivities this weekend.

“We are very grateful to organizations like the John and Annie Glenn Museum, The John Glenn High School Cross Country, Track and Field Boosters, and our Fire Association Firefighters to bring this day of really fun entertainment to New Concord, and we welcome visitors to join us.”

The Firefighter’s Association Festival will begin with the parade at 1 pm on Mainstreet, and the festival will follow in the park across from the Elementary School.

The Friendship 7-Miler will begin at 8:30 am on Saturday, causing one lane of US Route 40 to be closed. The road will still allow people to pass through and will open up at the completion of all three races.