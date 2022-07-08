Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate.

Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz’s grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel (1-1). The play was upheld by a video review.

Farmer then snared Wander Franco’s liner and stepped on second for an inning-ending double play.

Brandon Drury homered to help last-place Cincinnati win back-to-back games for the first time since June 26 in San Francisco and June 28 over the Cubs in Chicago. Senzel had two of the Reds’ four hits.

Tampa Bay had won two straight and five of six after a four-game losing streak.

Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan struck out eight while working six innings of one-run ball. He retired his last 10 batters.